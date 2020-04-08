City of Kyle opens nearly 12 miles of trails

The City of Kyle opened nearly 12 miles of trails in an effort to help residents safely enjoy the outdoors as concerns about the spread of coronavirus continue.

Outdoor recreation or fitness is allowed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order as long as social distancing is practiced. Kyle’s new and existing parks and trails will be monitored with the help of police officers, park staff and citizens to ensure safety and compliance of local rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kyle’s Parks and Recreation Departments recently completed construction on a 3.5-mile Plum Creek trail, which connects Waterleaf Park to Lake Kyle Park. The new trail is a part of the proposed Emerald Crown Trail that would connect Austin, Kyle, San Marcos and other communities.

“With our parks and public green spaces mattering more now than ever, we are excited to provide our citizens with another opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy nature on an all-natural trail,” City of Kyle Director of Parks and Recreation Mariana Espinoza said in a statement. “This trail portion is part of a much bigger project that citizens will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

The city also reached an agreement with the Plum Creek Homeowners Association to allow residents access to 8 miles of paths and trails as the COVID-19 crisis continues. These trails can be accessed by residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. from the Plum Creek Clubhouse located at 4301 Brenner Rd. in Kyle.

“Plum Creek Golf Course is pleased to work with the City of Kyle and our residents in this effort,” Chief Operating Officer for Foresight Golf Ed Miller said in a statement. “Our golfers get to enjoy the beautiful green grass, topography, fresh air and open space of the golf course when playing golf. This will enable our non-golfing community members to also enjoy the great views, fresh air and open space too.”

The City of Kyle provided the following tips and information about its green spaces and trails:

•Get into a Good Headspace – Exercise and fresh air are great ways to maintain good mental health.

•Maintain Your Space – maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and people of other households. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own sanitizer and practice social distancing.

•Leave No Trace – Use designated paths and remove any trash or debris left by you or your pet. (Note pets are not allowed on golf course paths and trails)

City of Kyle Plum Creek Trail

•Access and parking located at Lake Kyle (700 Lehman Road) and Waterleaf Park (628 Abundance Lane)

•Pets must be on leash

•Public restrooms are available at Lake Kyle and Waterleaf Park

•No alcohol is allowed

•No motorized vehicles

•For a listing of all city parks, visit https://www.cityofkyle.com/recreation/city-parks

Plum Creek Homeowners Association Walking Paths and Golf Cart Paths

•Access and parking located at Plum Creek Clubhouse.

•Golf Course access is only for the Front 9 holes. Access is restricted on the Back 9.

•Pets are not allowed

•Bikes are allowed on the walking trails and golf cart paths only.

•Golfing, fishing and access to the putting green complexes are not available to the general public and restricted to use only by Plum Creek Golf Course customers and/or residents of the Plum Creek neighborhood.