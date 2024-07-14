City launches enhanced SPIN Electric Scooter service pilot program

Effective July 1, 2024, a six-month pilot program will expand SPIN Electric Scooter service in San Marcos. As part of the program, the service area and operational hours for scooters will be extended.

The pilot program introduces an expanded service area to the east side of IH35, with new deployment zones along Aquarena Springs Drive and Uhland Road. Scooter riders will receive an incentive of 20 percent off their current trip when the scooter is returned to a designated deployment zone.

Scooters will now be available for rent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, offering a greater flexibility and convenience to residents and visitors of San Marcos. The pilot program was approved by the San Marcos City Council on May 7, 2024.

“This new service will provide reliable alternative transportation options to our community that meets City Council’s strategic initiative for multimodal transportation,” said Multimodal Parking Initiatives Manager Charles Campbell. “The electric scooters will provide eastside residents and visitors with a convenient, micro-mobility option for last-mile trips. Residents interested in reserving an electric scooter can do so by downloading the SPIN mobile application.”

To ensure rider safety, SPIN has implemented several key measures including restricted scooter ride zones, slow scooter ride zones with a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour, front and rear scooter lighting, and restricted speed limit of 15 miles per hour from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. An app is available for download called Safe Start, which is designed to discourage people from riding under the influence.