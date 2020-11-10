City names 2 Honorary Grand Marshals for 2020 Veterans Day ‘Month of Service’

The City of San Marcos announced its Honorary Grand Marshals for its “Month of Service” honoring veterans.

This year’s grand marshals are World War II Purple Heart Recipient and Vietnam Veteran Lt. Col. George C. Carruthers (ret); and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald Dorsey, a Vietnam Veteran.

Carruthers was nominated by Larry Paterson and Dorsey was nominated by John Miterko and Nicky Lamkin.

Carruthers was described as “a real war hero,” by Dr. Marilyn Gaddis, who provided information for the nomination.

Carruthers volunteered for the Aviation Cadet Program when American made its entrance into World War II. He began active duty in June 1942 after completing pilot training and was assigned to Bombardier/Artillery Gunnery School. Carruthers was a crew member ferrying a new B-17 to England to become a part of the 8th Air Force, 305th Bomb Group flying combat missions after graduating, according to Gaddis.

Carruthers was a bombardier in the “Windy City Challenger” crew on Bastille Day. According to Gaddis, Carruthers’ plane was shot down near Paris by a German fighter, which killed seven of the 11 crew. He was blown out of the aircraft and reached the ground despite a severely damaged parachute. Carruthers was captured by German troops, according to Gaddis, and was interrogated. He spent nearly two years as a Prisoner of War.

Following WWII, Carruthers returned to the U.S. and continued his 33-year Air Force career. Gaddis stated that Carruthers flew 100 missions in Vietnam from 1966-67. He retired from active duty on Nov. 1, 1972 and moved to San Marcos. Gaddis said Carruthers is a proud Life Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

According to information provided by Miterko and Lamkin, Dorsey is a Vietnam War veteran who served one year as a United States Marine Corps Scout/Sniper. Dorsey was honorably discharged as a sergeant and returned to the U.S. after 19 months of service.

Miterko and Lamkin stated that Dorsey suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but was not formally diagnosed for another 26 years after his service. “He didn’t want to talk about the war and withdrew into the anti-war movement,” Miterko and Lamkin stated.

Dorsey created the Texas Association of Vietnam Veterans, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and military members, in 1985.

“This gave Don a sense of purpose,” according to information from Miterko and Lamkin. “In 2013, Dorsey led the creation of the Texas Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, for which he made thousands of dog tags by hand to honor the 3,417 Texans who never came home. A year later, he dedicated the Texas Capitol Vietnam Veterans Monument, a statue of American soldiers he helped craft. For an anti-war guy, he sure got caught up in a lot of Vietnam stuff.”

Dorsey currently serves as Austin Chapter and State President of the TAVV and is a life member of VFW Post 856 of Austin, Vietnam Veterans of America #915, Disabled American Veterans, First Marine Division Association, and Scout/Sniper Association.

He also serves on the Veterans Outreach Committee of the Texas Capitol Vietnam War Monument among other local and state veterans committees.

“Dorsey has dedicated his adult life — his energy, his skills, and his singular focus — to assisting all generations of Texas Veterans,” Miterko and Lamkin stated.

The city is commemorating Veterans Day with a month-long celebration.

The city’s second week, spanning from Nov. 8-14, is dedicated to sponsoring a wreath.

The city and the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee is taking part in Wreaths Across America Day, which honors veterans who have served to protect the U.S. with a remembrance wreath.

The city is encouraging public participation and the goal is to raise sponsoring funds for 542 remembrance wreaths to display on all local veteran gravesites. Wreath sponsorship begins at $15 and display on gravesites takes place on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The city is calling for volunteers to assist with distributing the wreaths on gravesite locations.

Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring a wreath for the San Marcos City Cemetery visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0916.