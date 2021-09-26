Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Lauren Surley

City names new Director Of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations

Sun, 09/26/2021 - 5:00am

After a nationwide search, the City of San Marcos has named Lauren Surley as its new Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Relations.Surley, a former Community Outreach Coordinator for the city and current Vice President of Communications for the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected for the position from ...

