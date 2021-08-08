Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
City now accepting applications for Human Services Grants

Sun, 08/08/2021 - 5:00am

The City of San Marcos is now accepting applications for nearly $1 million in Human Services Grants. The city has $999,120 in local funding available to human services agencies. Additionally, $150,000 may be restricted to programs that respond directly to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city defines human services agencies as ...

