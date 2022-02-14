City posts final art plan online ahead of council discussion

The final draft of the Arts Master Plan has been posted online ahead of City Council review at a public work session on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The plan can be found by visiting www.sanmarcostx.gov/artsmasterplan.

“The Arts Master Plan will be our guiding document as we set priorities for City arts projects,” Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt said in a statement. “We also hope community arts organizations will be able to use the Master Plan as they direct their future activities and programming.”

Consultants with Keen Independent Research, the firm employed to research and draft the master plan, will outline their findings and recommendations during a presentation to the City Council. The plan updates the existing master plan adopted in 2012.

Creating the new master plan required extensive public participation and key stakeholder engagement, including phone and email interviews in May and June 2021; online surveys open for over five weeks in May and June 2021; and an in-person open house in July 2021. Local arts and culture organizations and area artists, as well as the Mayor, City Council, and Arts Commission members, were invited to provide individual stakeholder interviews during this process.

To view the presentation online, visit http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or watch on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

For additional information, contact the Arts Coordinator, Trey Hatt at ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.