City prepares to begin work on yearlong flood protection project

Starting June 8, the City of San Marcos’ Engineering & Capital Improvements Department will begin work on a yearlong, $7.8-million project that aims to provide flood protection for the Blanco Gardens Neighborhood.

The project will require the closure of one block of River Road between Cape Road and Conway Drive until November, which will temporarily eliminate River Road thoroughfare access. Commuters who normally use Cape and River roads to avoid State Highway 80 will no longer have access through the intersection at Cape Road and will be required to turn around. Stokes Park will be accessible from Luciano Flores Boulevard.

Traffic control signage will be posted as a reminder for drivers to avoid the area.

“This is the beginning of multiple projects the Blanco Gardens area has anticipated for years,” said Director of Engineering and Capital Improvements Laurie Moyer. “Although it will be inconvenient at times, we are literally paving the way to a future designed to keep the residents of this area safer during floods.”

This first project, called the Main Lift Station Force Main Replacement, will include the installation of a bulk reclaimed water filling station, a reclaimed waterline, a concrete box culvert for stormwater and six storm sewer crossings along River Road. Crews will also replace two existing concrete force main pipes with two proposed PVC pipes. Additional stormwater improvements will also be constructed adjacent to River Road on city property to catch excess runoff flowing down River Road during rain events.

The projected completion date for the Main Lift Station Force Main Replacement is spring 2021 dependent upon weather. Project construction will be completed by Cash Construction Company of Pflugerville.

For more information, including the project schedule and updates, visit the Main Lift Station Force Main Replacement website at https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/3139/Main-Lift-Station-Force-Main-Replacement or contact 512-393-8130 or EngInfo@sanmarcostx.gov.