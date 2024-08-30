City proclaims Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day

The city of San Marcos proclaimed Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. The day coincides with the overdose awareness event Honoring Together hosted by nonprofit behavioral health treatment network Cenikor.

The proclamation said that acknowledging International Overdose Awareness Day will “promote community solidarity, offering a platform for sharing stories of recovery and resilience.”

Cenikor has partnered with local schools, law enforcement and community organizations to promote drug awareness, prevention and healthier lifestyles. International Overdose Awareness day is intended to foster a sense of hope and unity by providing “a vital opportunity to honor those lost to overdose, support grieving families and renew our community’s commitment to ending the stigma associated with drug-related deaths,” the proclamation said.

“This day emphasizes the importance of providing access to Naloxone and other overdose-reversing medications, as well as training on their use to prevent fatal overdoses,” it continues.

The Honoring Together: Overdose Awareness Event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Wake the Dead Coffee House.