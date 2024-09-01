City proclaims Aug. 7 as National Purple Heart Day

The city of San Marcos proclaimed Aug. 7 as National Purple Heart Day. A Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782. The Purple Heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier and is specifically awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat with a declared enemy of the United States. The proclamation stated that the city appreciates the sacrifices Purple Heart “recipients made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage and show them the honor and support they have earned.” Pictured is Mayor Jane Hughson with members of the VFW, AMVETS and local veteran community. Photo courtesy of the city of San Marcos