City promotes new interim assistant city manager

Following the retirement announcement of Assistant City Manager Chase Stapp, the city of San Marcos will appoint Rodney Gonzales as Interim Assistant City Manager, effective March 18, 2024. Gonzales will oversee several crucial departments including Police, Fire, Neighborhood Enhancement, the Marshal’s Office and Emergency Management.

Rodney Gonzales brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership to this position. Having previously served as Finance Director in San Marcos 18 years ago, Gonzales has since held various leadership roles within the city of Austin, including positions in the Development Services Department, Economic Development and most recently as Assistant City Manager.

Throughout his career, Gonzales has demonstrated expertise in finance, budgeting, and strategic planning. He has also played integral roles in managing special events and spearheading initiatives aimed at addressing homelessness. Gonzales holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree from Texas State University.

To ensure a smooth transition, Gonzales will work alongside Assistant City manager Chase Stapp before his retirement on March 31. “We are thrilled to welcome Rodney Gonzales back to San Marcos,” San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes said. “We’re certain his appointment will provide stability and consistency within the City Management team until this position is filled permanently.”

“I’m honored to step into the role of Interim Assistant City Manager during this pivotal time,” said Gonzales. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to continue advancing the city’s vision and serving its residents.”

The city of San Marcos continues its search to fill the positions vacated by the Stapp and Laurie Moyer, who each announced their retirement last month. Mosaic Public Partners has been selected to manage these searches, with the goal of completing the process by summer.