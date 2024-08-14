City receives million dollar check for east and west sidewalk connection

The city of San Marcos just got a financial boost that’s going to help to connect the Shared Use Pathway that runs along the San Marcos River from the west side of town to the east. U.S. Congressman Greg Casar, 35th congressional district, celebrated the $986,346 check from the federal government on Tuesday morning at Rio Vista Park. The project is to ensure that students and workers on the east side of town can safely and conveniently walk or bike to the west side of town.

“Of course, there are the huge, big issues that we have to deal with…but the difference that we can make in our local community and people’s daily lives is just as important,” Casar said. “The ability to grow up in a community where you can walk around, where you can get together with your friends and enjoy the water, it really can shape somebody’s childhood. It can really shape the experience of being a parent. It can really make it worth having to pay or deal with the increased housing costs, costs that everybody’s having to struggle with here.”

The federal funding was made possible through the Community Project Funding process for the Fiscal Year 2024 spending bills. The city of San Marcos applied for the grant through Casar’s office last year. It was approved in the first round of the appropriations government funding packages that passed the U.S. House on March 6.

Casar said his office was excited for the opportunity to assist in expanding the path.

“We want to just contribute our small piece to be able to finally connect this Shared Use Path[way] across I-35. The river really connects us all, but we know that the construction of that highway really divided us,” Casar said. “What we’re doing here today, in part with this million dollars we’re delivering from the federal government, is to reconnect our communities and really make this the best place to live in this entire country.”

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson expressed her gratitude for the funding and her excitement for the good that would come from it.

“We are so thankful to you and your staff and all those who helped support us in this. Thank you to our staff who provided the information that we needed in order to make this shared use pathway a reality,” Hughson said. “The new one will connect where we’re standing now to the east side of San Marcos. And anytime you can connect east and west, that’s a good thing for us. It’s going to provide a safe walking path and transit option for thousands of residents and visitors, connecting them to essential services, parks, shops and community spaces.”

San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes said Tuesday was an exciting day for San Marcos, because a project like this has been desperately needed for those on the east side of town.

“The investment will allow us to create a key connection, as we’ve all been talking about in our transportation network, the San Marcos Shared Use Pathway is more than just a new route, it’s a reflection of our commitment to making sure every single resident, no matter where they live, has access to safe and convenient ways to get around our community,” Reyes said. “This project fills an important gap linking the east and west sides of our city and providing a new connection for neighborhoods that have needed better access for far too long. It’s a project that aligns perfectly with our vision of a more connected and inclusive San Marcos.”

Erin Zwiener, Texas State Representative District 45, said she was excited to see people actively using the Shared Use Path during the event.

“Seeing folks enjoy the space is why we do this work,” Zwiener said. “I’m so grateful to the work of the city of San Marcos. Mayor Hughson, City Manager Reyes and Congressman Casar for working to stitch the city of San Marcos back together, east and west, and for providing more recreational and transportation opportunities.”

The ceremony did not include information on when construction would begin.