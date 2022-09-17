City recognizes Senior Volunteer of the Year, Hunger Action Month, Emergency Preparedness Month with proclamations

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson issued multiple proclamations on Sept. 6, recognizing Senior Volunteer of the Year, Jeannie Lewis; Hunger Action Month; 9/11 Remembrance Day; and Emergency Preparedness Month.

Above, members of the Hays County Food Bank accept a proclamation for Hunger Action Month. Pictured, front row from left to right: Kristin Wright, Jamie Lee Case and Eleanor Owens. Back row, from left to right: Hughson, Jessica Ramos and Iris Tate. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

Above, 9/11 Remembrance Day is honored with a proclamation. Pictured, front row from left to right: San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens, Kimberly Cisneros and Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp. Back row from left to right, Hughson and Jim Matano. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo

Above, Emergency Preparedness Month is recognized on Sept. 6. Pictured, front row from left to right: Hughson, Stapp and Cisneros. Back row from left to right: Matano and Stephens. Daily Record photo by Nick Castillo