City recognizes Senior Volunteer of the Year, Hunger Action Month, Emergency Preparedness Month with proclamations

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson issued multiple proclamations on Sept. 6, recognizing Senior Volunteer of the Year, Jeannie Lewis; Hunger Action Month; 9/11 Remembrance Day; and Emergency Preparedness Month. Above left, Lewis is honored as Senior Volunteer of the Year. Pictured, front row, from left to right: Jane Hughson, Camile Phillips, Cathryn Wicker, Nick Riali, Susan Welch, Linda Jalufka, Jeannie Lewis, Jaide Flynn, Margaret Lindsey, Rebecca Cultra, Barbara, Jacobson, Ron Page, Wayne Schurter and Shannon Fitzpatrick. Back row, from left to right: Stephanie Langenkamp, Diane Eure, David Ross, Alan Atchison, Nancy Heintz, Joshua Sutherlun, Vicki Hartin, Laura Haygood, Priscilla Leder, Marc Haygood, Kaylene Ray, Cody Dailey and Marianne Reese. Photo courtesy of City of San Marcos. Above right, members of the Hays County Food Bank accept a proclamation for Hunger Action Month. Pictured, front row from left to right: Kristin Wright, Jamie Lee Case and Eleanor Owens. Back row, from left to right: Hughson, Jessica Ramos and Iris Tate. Below left, 9/11 Remembrance Day is honored with a proclamation. Pictured, front row from left to right: San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens, Kimberly Cisneros and Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp. Back row from left to right, Hughson and Jim Matano. Below right, Emergency Preparedness Month is recognized on Sept. 6. Pictured, front row from left to right: Hughson, Stapp and Cisneros. Back row from left to right: Matano and Stephens. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo