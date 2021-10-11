City to remove freeze damaged trees, tree limbs from parks

The City of San Marcos announced its crews will remove freeze damaged and diseased trees and tree limbs at city properties, including the Children’s Park playscape on Wednesday.

The city’s efforts to remove trees and tree limbs began Monday with work taking place on a small section of the Dog Park.

“Public safety is an important component of community forestry,” Urban Forester Kelly Eby said. “Some trees responded differently to the winter storm or were not adapted or ready for the extreme drop in temperatures. Our community may continue to deal with the aftermath of the freeze for several years.”

The city said the most notable tree set for removal is the red oak at the Children’s Park playscape.

“Our Urban Forester and team have worked hard to preserve the tree,” Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case said. “However, a combination of stressors such as extreme environmental conditions, tree species traits, insects, and diseases have worked to shorten the tree’s lifespan.”

The Children’s Park playscape will be closed between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting. Other playgrounds to visit during the Children’s Park closure include:

City Park, 170 Charles Austin Dr.

Conway Park, 504 Bliss Ln.

Dunbar Park, 801 W. MLK Dr.

Victory Gardens Park, 300 Roosevelt St.

Vietnam Veterans Park, 320 Mariposa St.

Information submitted by the City of San Marcos