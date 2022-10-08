City of San Marcos issues October proclamations

Mayor Jane Hughson issued several proclamations on Monday honoring Fire Prevention Awareness Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Eddie Durham Day, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Night Out, Monarch Butterfly Month, Code Compliance Month, Arts and Culture Month in San Marcos and National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Above middle left, the city honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pictured front row, from left to right: Ellen Richards, Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes and Hughson. Back row, from left to right, Gloria Salazar and Jamie Lee Case.

Above, Eddie Durham Day is recognized with a proclamation. The Eddie Durham Jazz Fest, honoring Durham’s legacy, is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11a.m.-5 p.m. Pictured, front row, from left to right: Hughson, Mary Earls, Linda Kelsey Jones, Brett Salone and Salazar. Back row, from left to right, Terry McCabe, Dianne McCabe and Ryan Patrick Perkins.

Above, a proclamation is issued for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Pictured, front row, from left to right: Lucy Gonzalez, Frank Arredondo and Linda Kelsey Jones. Back row, from left to right, Salazar, Elizabeth Dobbins, Karen Munoz and Mary Earls Peterson.

Above, pictured for National Night Out, front row, from left to right: Mayor Jane Hughson, San Marcos Police Department Cpl. Jesse Saavedra, SMPD Assistant Chief of Police Bob Klett, SMPD Assistant Chief of Police Brandon Winkenwerder and Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp. Middle row, from left to right: Assistant Fire Chief Jim Matano and Louis Gonzales. Back row, from left to right: Charlotte Lund, volunteer coordinator, SMPD Cmdr. Rich Mazanin, SMPD Officer Eric Charleswell, SMPD Cmdr. Lee Leonard, SMPD Officer Chris Wooten, Karl Kuhlman, and Fire Chief Les Stephens.

Above, pictured for Monarch Butterfly Month, first row, from left to right: Hughson, Niki Lake, Eric Weeks, Kelly Eby, Amy Thomaides and Jamie Lee Case. Second row, from left to right, Brenna Martin and Katlinn Calzoncit.

Above, pictured for Code Compliance Month, front row, from left to right: Hughson, Ruby Sanchez and Stapp. Back row, from left to right: Jesse Trevino, Shannon O’Brien, Jeff Quimby, Greg Carr, Stormy Thorton and Mark Schupp.

Above, pictured for Arts and Culture Month in San Marcos, front row, from left to right: Hughson, Trey Hatt, Thomaides, Dianne McCabe, Clay DeStefano and Kelly King-Green. Back row, from left to right, Sarah Smith, Brent Salone, Charlotte Wattigny, Tracy Weinberg, Margaret Adie, Linda Kelsey-Jones, Gerald Kurten and Gloria Salazar.

Above, pictured for National Cyber Security Awareness Month, front row, from left to right: Carl Stewart, Michael Maddox and Mike Strum. Back row, from left to right: Hughson and Laurie Moyer.