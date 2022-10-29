City of San Marcos names new Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements

The City of San Marcos announced its new Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements.

Shaun Condor was selected after a nationwide search and recruitment process, the city recently announced.

“We are confident Shaun is an ideal fit for this position,” Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes said in a statement “His education, experience, and understanding of San Marcos make him an asset to our organization and this critical role. He has proven himself to be adaptable and thorough, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our community.”

Condor joined the City of San Marcos in 2012 as a senior engineer and was later promoted to assistant director of capital improvements in 2020. He recently served as the city’s interim director of engineering/CIP, where he managed 56 active projects at an estimated $60 million, the city said.

Condor has a total of over 17 years of professional experience.

Condor received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and a certified Project Management Professional.