Above, The San Marcos Bell was rung Friday to memorialize the firefighters who died on 9/11 during a rememberance ceremony. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

City of San Marcos remembers 9/11 with virtual ceremony

Sat, 09/12/2020 - 2:35pm
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
Saturday, September 12, 2020

The City of San Marcos held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Above, members of the San Marcos Fire Department raised the same flag that flew 19 years ago.

Above, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jamie Lee Case places a carnation on the 9/11 memorial wreath outside of City Hall.

