City of San Marcos set to host annual citywide update at SMTX 2022

San Marcos residents will hear from Mayor Jane Hughson and San Marcos Consolidated ISD Superintendent Michael Cardona at SMTX 2022.

The City of San Marcos is set to host the event on Tuesday, May 24 at the San Marcos Activity Center — 501 E. Hopkins St. — beginning at 6 p.m. The city said Hughson and Cardona will share remarks on last year’s growth and what can be expected in the upcoming year.

Both the mayor and SMCISD superintendent gave similar remarks at the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City Luncheon.

“As we celebrate our many achievements and highlight our many great attributes, it’s easy to see why San Marcos is continuously recognized as a leader across the state,” Hughson said during the event on April 7. “We know people are moving here to enjoy the benefits of available and thriving living. With more single family projects … it’s clear we’re moving in the right direction to create the foundation of a thriving business workforce. Together, the state of our city is strong.”

Added Cardona: “I think we can all agree the last few years have really been a struggle for families, for kids, for us as an educational system. So, we wanted to reinvent ourselves. We wanted to reimagine what education would look like moving forward.

“We wanted to rebuild. We need to rebuild relationships with our kids. This year is just a rebuilding year. It’s taken us up until this point to get some sense of normalcy with students and staff … ‘Re’ is a big word going forward: reinventing, rebuilding, reimagining, reconnecting, redesigning and revolutionizing.”

At SMTX 2022, Interim City Manager Stephanie Reyes will serve as master of ceremonies.

San Marcans will also be able to visit interactive stations which will highlight available programs, services, and initiatives, the city said. Additionally, city staff will be available to discuss job opening within the City of San Marcos, ongoing enhancements and capital improvement projects, conservation and sustainability tips, upcoming community events and volunteer opportunities, including Keep San Marcos Beautiful clean-ups

The city said a trailer with adoptable pets from the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will be at the event. Pets at the event can be adopted at a special price of $22. Trucks and equipment from the San Marcos Fire, Police, Public Works, and Utilities departments will be on display and available for tours.

SMTX 2022 is free and open to the public.

ncastillo

@sanmarcosrecord.com

Twitter: @Nick_Castillo74