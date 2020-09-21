City in search of volunteers for upcoming river cleanup

The City of San Marcos is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Fourth Annual Fall River Cleanup.

The city is asking volunteers to register for the cleanup scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 4.

“Due to the conditions created by COVID-19, we are changing up the Fall River Cleanup,” said Amy Kirwin, Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager. “There will no longer be a headquarters for check in and we are encouraging everyone to keep their teams to a maximum of 10 people, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.”

The city said the fall river cleanup, which includes parts of the San Marcos River from Sewell Park to Stokes Park, is divided into action areas by watershed: Purgatory Creek 1, Purgatory Creek 2, Cottonwood Creek, Sessom Creek, Sink Creek, Willow Creek, San Marcos River 1, San Marcos River 2 and Blanco River Village

Individuals and groups interested in volunteering can visit the watershed location map online at https://bit.ly/2Ek06AG and select one of the sectioned areas to start the registration process.

Keep San Marcos Beautiful will have a staffed disposal area set up on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 401 E. Hopkins St. to help assess the weight of waste removed from the river during the cleanup. Those who participate in the trash weigh-in may deliver trash collected during the cleanup to the disposal area and will receive a voucher for Gumby’s Pizza for their work, the city said.

Sponsors for the river cleanup include the City of San Marcos, Keep San Marcos Beautiful, Habitat Conservation Plan, 72° Festival and Gumby’s Pizza.

Those seeking more information on registering or becoming a sponsor can contact Amy Kirwin at 512-393-8419 or akirwin@sanmarcostx.gov.