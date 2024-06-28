City seeking nominations for Women’s Hall of Fame

The city of San Marcos is seeking nominations for outstanding women to induct into the 2024 San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame.

The annual ceremony and recognition began in 1984 as a way to honor women for their volunteerism and leadership in the San Marcos community. Since then, over 140 women have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The deadline for submitting nominations for this year is Friday, August 16 at 4 p.m. The nomination form will be available online on Monday, June 24. It can be found at: www. sanmarcostx.gov/fame. Paper nominations are also available at the Parks and Recreation Office, 401 E.

Hopkins Street. The nomination window will be open for about eight weeks. A special committee of former recipients will then review the nominations and select the honorees.

Criteria for selection will include volunteerism in multiple areas of service, meeting the needs of the community, demonstration of initiative, influencing positive change and going beyond the call of duty.

The city of San Marcos, coordinated by the Parks and Recreation Department, will host the 2024 Annual Women's Hall of Fame Reception on Thursday, October 3 at 6 p.m. at the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall, 170 Charles Austin Dr. The reception will honor women who have made meaningful contributions to the San Marcos community through personal achievement and community service.

Questions can be submitted to Christie Murillo, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, cmurillo@sanmarcostx.gov.