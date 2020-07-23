City seeks artist for 'anti-littering' mural

The City of San Marcos Mural Arts Program is asking for artist submissions for a newly commissioned public mural to enhance bridge barriers on CM Allen Parkway near the Children’s Park.

The city said the goal of the mural project is to “serve as an anti-litter and river preservation reminder to those entering the San Marcos River District, as well as deter graffiti and beautify and add character to the neighborhood.”

The artist, or artists, selected will create a mural that displays an anti-littering message that showcases community values and is visible and understandable by drive-by and foot traffic.

“This location serves as one of the gateways to the San Marcos River District, so we have a great opportunity to use the space as a reminder to keep our San Marcos River clean and our parks litter-free,” city Innovation Manager Charlotte Wattigny said in a statement.

The bridge barriers have dimensions of 127-feet across with a height that ranges from 22-inches tall to 3-feet tall at each end. The mural painting is scheduled to start in September. The artist will be given a stipend of $4,600 and the city will provide materials for the project.

Artists must submit their proposals electronically in accordance to the official call for artists by 5 p.m. For mor information regarding artwork proposals visit sanmarcostx.gov/callsforartists or email Charlotte Wattigny, cwattigny@sanmarcostx.gov.