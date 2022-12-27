City seeks volunteers to serve on boards, commissions

The City of San Marcos is looking to fill vacancies on city boards and commissions with community volunteers.

Qualifications, duties and the length of service vary. City boards and commissions include:

Airport Advisory Board *

Animal Shelter Advisory Board *

Arts Commission *

Citizen Utility Advisory Board *

Cemetery Commission

Construction Board of Appeals *

Convention & Visitor Bureau *

Economic Development Board *

Ethics Commission *

Historic Preservation Commission *

Housing Authority*

Human Services Advisory Board *

Library Board *

Main Street Advisory Board *

Neighborhood Commission *

Parking Advisory Board

Parks and Recreation Board *

Planning & Zoning Commission *

San Marcos Industrial Development Corporation

Senior Citizen Advisory Board

Veteran Affairs Advisory Board

Zoning Board of Adjustments *

* Boards with special requirements for some or all positions.

Residents are asked to submit their applications by Monday, Jan. 9. San Marcos City Council will review the applications and make appointments during the regular meeting scheduled for Feb. 7. Appointed volunteers will take their seats on Mar. 1.