City set to host Party in Your Park

The City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department's Party in Your Park returns later this month.

The city will host the first park event of the 2022 series on Friday, March 25 at Anita Reyes Park, located at 401 Broadway St.

The event series is scheduled to take place four times a year with a goal of highlighting the city’s neighborhood parks.

“The hope is just to get people out, see what parks are available,” said Casey Pittman, Youth Services Coordinator for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “We have some like food vendors that come out. Different city departments come out for the event as well. So each one does look a little bit different.”

The community will be able to enjoy a safe, family-friendly evening with oversized yard games such as Mega Jenga, free healthy snacks and refreshments and the opportunity to socialize with neighbors.

“I think that the yard games are always a big hit, we bring out Gaga ball, and that's usually really popular,” Pittman said.

For those looking for a sweet and icy treat, Kona Ice will also be on-site during the party with sno cones available for purchase.

During COVID, no Party in Your Park events took place. Pittman is hopeful that more San Marcans, however, will come out and join the fun.

“I think we'll definitely see an increase in the amount of people coming out, it feels like they're ready,” Pittman said.

Those attending the event are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs to sit on, if desired.

The three other Party in Your Park events are scheduled to take place:

May 20: Children’s Park (205 S CM Allen Pkwy)

Aug. 19: Dunbar Park (801 Martin Luther King Dr.)

Sept. 23: Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park (401 Cottonwood Pkwy)

For updates, additional information or other youth programs in San Marcos, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/youth.