City, Texas State close river parks

The City of San Marcos closed all its riverfront parks, while Texas State University closed Sewell Park in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The city and university’s move to shut down the river parks comes after large swaths of people were seen at these parks on Tuesday. Both orders to close the parks went into effect on Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

“It’s very important that we take all precautions to halt the spread of this virus and to not put our families and communities at risk,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in a statement. “We encourage residents to continue to exercise, take walks, enjoy family time and follow social distancing recommendations in your daily routine. We can beat this, but must work together to make it happen.”

On Wednesday, Hays County also announced the closure of county parks until further notice, which includes Five Mile Dam Parks, Jacob's Well Natural Area and the Gay Ruby Dahlstrom Nature Preserve.

Sewell Park sits empty with barricades blocking the entrance after Texas State University closed the park until further notice. Texas State made the decision to close the park late Tuesday Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo

The city’s closure includes Rio Vista, City Park, Plaza Park, Veramendi, Bicentennial, Children’s Park, Crook Park, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Dog Beach, Capes Park, Thompson’s Island, Stokes Park, Ramon Lucio Park and Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park. The city is closing the river parks in an effort to protect public health and discourage social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Violation of the river park closure could result in charges for trespassing if a person refuses to leave after being warned by a peace officer to do so, the city said.

The city closed its Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playscape, all neighborhood park playscapes, Dog Park and Skate Park on Monday. The city has shut off all public restroom facilities and water fountains in all city parks and natural areas until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Other green spaces in the city remain open at this time but visitors are reminded to practice social distancing.