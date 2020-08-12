City upgrades SMTX Connect in effort to simplify resident engagement

The City of San Marcos has upgraded its civic engagement tool — SMTX Connect — in an effort that allows residents to make it simpler to report non-emergency issues, request services and comment to the city.

SMTX Connect launched Monday and can be accessed by smartphone, table or computer at https://bit.ly/3gSSDqs. Residents do not have to download an app prior to submitting a request. Users can visit SMTX Connect Service Requests and select a service request option to report an issue and can follow the progress of previously submitted requests, view the map and photo gallery of submitted requests, the city said in a news release.

“This tool has become a useful way for our citizens to submit service requests for issues like potholes and graffiti removal,” Assistant City Manager Stephanie Reyes said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide this upgrade to make it even easier for our residents to communicate with us through their computer or mobile device.”

The city said the SMTX Connect upgrade “achieves the City’s goals of improving and centralizing the resident reporting system for issues within the community.” The city added that the platform will reduce expenses because it utilizes and existing software license and offers a “more robust reporting and mapping system for sharing information.”