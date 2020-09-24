City Wastewater Treatment Plant earns national recognition

The City of San Marcos Wastewater Treatment Plant earned national recognition as a Utility of the Future Today for Community Partnering and Engagement.

San Marcos’ treatment plant is among 65 water utilities being recognized for “transformational work in community engagement, watershed stewardship and recovery of resources such as water, energy, and nutrients,” the city said.

The treatment facility is currently operated under contracts by Jacobs — an American international professional services first, which provides technical, professional and construction services. The city said the Jacbos team operates the 9-million-gallon-per day advanced treatment facility as the operations and maintenance provider. The facility is closely monitored to protect the water quality of the San Marcos River, the city added.

“The City of San Marcos is very proud of the facility and the accomplishments that have been made onsite by the Jacobs team,” Assistant Director of Public Services Jon Clack said in a statement. “Their innovative advancements to improve operations and the environment and the partnerships they have created have set a new bar for wastewater treatment.”

The accolade the city received comes among the treatment facilities across the country that have recorded achievements that transform from traditional wastewater treatment systems to a resource recovery center and lead in sustainability of the communities they serve. The Utility of the Future Today program was created in 2016 by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, the Water Environment Federation, the Water Research Foundation and the WateReuse Association with added input from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The innovations coming to the water sector present an opportunity for a paradigm shift in the way utilities think about and solve long-standing challenges to clean and reliable water,” said Jackie Jarrell, WEF President. “WEF is excited to recognize the San Marcos Wastewater Treatment Plant for embracing innovative ways to better serve their communities.”

The city’s facility will be honored during a pre-recorded awards ceremony on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. during WEFTEC Connect.