City of Wimberley cancels upcoming May election

Sun, 04/25/2021 - 5:00am

The City of Wimberley announced that it will cancel its upcoming May 1 General City Council Election, citing a lack of opposition for the three candidates who filed. Place one incumbent Rebecca Minnick and place three incumbent Christine Byrne filed for reelection, while David Cohen filed for place five. All three ...

