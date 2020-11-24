City's Fall River Cleanup nets over 2,300 pounds of trash picked up

Over 200 volunteers helped collect more than 2,300 pounds of trash from the San Marcos River in October, the City of San Marcos recently reported.

The city’s Neighborhood Enhancement Department, Keep San Marcos Beautiful and Habitat Conservation Plan hosted the Fall River Cleanup during the weekend of Oct. 2-4.

The annual event was held over multiple days to allow for proper social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and allowed for volunteers to work specific areas of the river. The cleanup areas included the San Marcos River from City Park to Stokes Park; Purgatory Creek; Willow Creek; Downtown; and drainage ditches along Hopkins Street, Charles Austin Drive and Highway 123.

According to the city, an estimated 2,355 pounds of trash, 565 pounds of recycling and eight tires were collected, which was based on materials dropped off by volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For additional information regarding cleanups, contact Community Enhancement Initiatives Manager Amy Thomaides at athomaides@sanmarcostx.gov.