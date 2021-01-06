City's public facilities to remain closed through January

The City of San Marcos’ public facilities will remain closed through the end of January as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise throughout the city and Hays County.

The city previously announced that it would close its facilities until Jan. 12, citing concerns of rising cases after the holiday season. With Wednesday’s announcement, the city has scheduled its facilities to reopen to the public on Feb. 1. The city, however, will reevaluate this time timeline in late January.

“Each day as we evaluate the current pandemic trends for San Marcos, we are seeing daily new case rates that rival what we saw in June and July,” Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said in a statement. “Additionally, December has seen more Hays County residents die from complications related to COVID-19 than any other month so we want to be extra cautious for our residents and staff.”

The Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday that there are 565 active COVID-19 cases in San Marcos and 1,654 throughout the county. Additionally, there are 38 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus.

As hospitalizations increase in Trauma Service Area O, which encompasses San Marcos, Hays County and Travis County, additional business restrictions could go into effect if the hospitalization-to-capacity ratio remains at or above 15% for seven consecutive days. Trauma Service Area O has been at 15% for the last four days and additional restrictive components of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order — GA-32 — could be triggered after Sunday. Restrictive components that could go into effect include reducing occupancy in businesses or establishments from 75% to 50% and closing bars or similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and are not restaurants as defined in the order.

“We expected to see our local numbers rise after the recent holiday season, but it’s time for us to work together to reduce and change this trend,” Stapp said. “Please continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently, and observe all recommended CDC guidelines to lower our case counts and hospitalizations.”

Although public offices will be closed through January, city staff will be available to assist residents by phone, email, curbside services, and utility billing drive-thrus, the city said.