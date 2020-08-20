Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The City of San Marcos's CM Allen Roadway Reconstruction Parkway received an award from the EPA. Courtesy of the City of San Marcos

CM Allen roadway project receives EPA accolade

Thu, 08/20/2020 - 6:55pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, August 20, 2020

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 awarded the City of San Marcos’s CM Allen Roadway Reconstruction Project second place in its Outstanding Green Infrastructure/Low Impact Development Project Competition. 

The contest judged projects that implemented realistic application of GI/LID practices within Region 6, which covers Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. According to the city, the GI/LID method of design and development attempts to mimic or improve local native landscape.  GI/LID elements help to reduce pollution and flooding, conserve clean water and minimize the heat island effect in cities, the city said Thursday. 

“In addition to replacing this section of roadway, our final design incorporated green stormwater infrastructure due to the close proximity to the San Marcos Springs and River,” city Senior Engineer and Project Manager Greg Schwarz said in a statement. “The green vegetative areas along the roadway slow and absorb rainwater from the pavement and also clean it of contaminants before it flows back into the river.”

The city’s CM Allen Roadway Reconstruction Project competed against projects from municipal and private organizations, which included  New Orleans St. Anthony Green Streets Program, Tarrant Regional Water District and the San Antonio River Authority.

