Col. Bill Fillman to share experiences as U.S. Military Intelligence Analyst

Col. Bill Fillman (Retired) will speak at the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Wednesday, Sept. 21 Fillman will discuss his 43 years as a senior intelligence officer/analyst for the U.S. Army, NATO, Department of Defense and in the private sector. From 1998-2005, Fillman was stationed at NATO military headquarters in Mons, Belgium. Earlier in his military career he commanded the 203rd Military Intelligence Ba t t a l ion. As a junior officer he alternated between tactical and strategic intelligence assignments in Germany, Korea and the U.S., including one year supporting the President’s Daily Brief Team at the CIA. He supplied analysis of political-military, threats and infrastructure issues that might affect US Transportation Command throughout the US Central Command Area of Responsibility in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia.

Fillman now lives in San Marcos. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and has a master’s degree in National Security Studies from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and a BA degree in Political Science from Southwest Missouri State University.

Rotary meets at 12 p.m on Wednesdays at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Visitors are welcome. Rotary is nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical. The San Marcos club is 100 years old.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos