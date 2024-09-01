College Board recognizes 15 SMCISD students

The College Board recognized 15 San Marcos CISD students for academic success through its National Recognition Programs.

College Board is a 120-year-old nonprofit membership organization that helps students navigate the path from high school to college and career.

“As Superintendent, I am very proud of these students for being recognized by the National College Board Recognition Program, which honors students who have met rigorous criteria,” San Marcos CISD Superintendent Michael Cardona said. “I am most proud that I see students who represent all aspects of high school from advanced academics, fine arts, career and technology, athletics and dance. I want to thank them for representing Rattler Nation and I want to thank their parents for their unwavering support of SMCISD.”

SMCISD students recognized were Lukas Bauerkemper, Brynn Gardner, Alexus Hanlon, Azle Harley, Zane Hartman, Alexandria Juarez, Abigail LaCoss, Adame Novelo, Georgia Recio, Frank Reyes, Olivia Robertson, Yamileth Soriano Gonzalez, Rice Tipps, Diego Vacaflores and Elizabeth Ward.

The program is intended to recognize students who do well and those that are underrepresented.

“The College Board National Recognition Programs award academic honors to high-performing, underrepresented students,” the College Board website states. “The five national recognition programs include the National African American Recognition Program, National First-Generation Recognition Program (beginning in 2024), National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program.”

The criteria for recognition include scoring in the top 10% of test takers from the award program in state on the Prelimi- nary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test or they must earn a grade of 3+ on two or more AP exams in the 9th or 10th grade as well as have a GPA of 3.3 or higher. Participants must also identify as first-generation, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or Native, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.