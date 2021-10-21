A Colorful Cooperation: Local artists’ work to be showcased downtown

The arts have always played a major role in what makes up San Marcos. Residents and visitors alike can find an array of murals, music venues and places that showcase the beauty and creativity of the city. The newest artistic addition to San Marcos is the Downtown Outdoor Gallery.

On Friday, the City of San Marcos’ Mural Arts and Main Street Programs will host a dedication ceremony for the Downtown Outdoor Gallery at 6 p.m.

Located at 111 E. MLK Dr., the gallery will feature work created by local artists. The gallery was established through a Mural Arts Program initiative in partnership with the Main Street Program.

“We encourage the public to join us as we unveil this vibrant outdoor installation,” Creative and Marketing Manager Charlotte Wattigny said. “This outdoor gallery welcomes everyone to our downtown while introducing different art styles and showcasing the amazing talents of some of our local artists.”

The eight artists with work featured in the at Downtown Outdoor Gallery include:

Sydney Bonnin

David Rey Perez

Rene Perez

Hannah Purvis

Christopher Al Rodriguez

Lisa McPike Smith

Furly Travis

Darin Wood

The original artwork has been created on 8 feet by 4 feet panels, which will be mounted on the side of a building that’s currently not in use the event the building is sold or rented and placed back into service, the art panels can be removed and displayed elsewhere in the city.

For additional information, contact Arts Coordinator Trey Hatt at ghatt@sanmarcostx.gov.