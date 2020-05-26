Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
COMMEMORATING MEMORIAL DAY: Commemorative Air Force conducts flyover, city holds virtual ceremony

Tue, 05/26/2020 - 1:32am
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing conducted a flyover to remember Memorial Day and "lift the spirits of all those affected by the COVID-19 crisis" on Monday. The CAF flew from San Marcos to San Antonio and then traveled north to Austin and back. Additionally, the City of San Marcos held its annual Memorial Day ceremony online this year. The ceremony included the annual veteran readings of the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Chad Chaddick of First Baptist Church San Marcos gave an invocation and the national anthem was sung by San Marcos High School senior Caitlyn Hagerty. Mayor Jane Hughson read remarks on the importance of Memorial Day. The lists of names of Hays County soldiers who died in action was read. San Marcos High School senior Gabriel Ortiz performed Taps to conclude the ceremony.

