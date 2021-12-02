Comment period set to open for CDBG-Disaster Recovery Amendment

Beginning Jan. 19, 2022, the City of San Marcos will begin accepting comments and hold a public hearing regarding proposed amendments to the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Action Plan (CDBG-DR Action Plan).

Comments will be accepted through Feb. 4 and the amendment language may be found online at sanmarcostx.gov/3163/Disaster-Recovery-Action-Plan. A paper copy of the draft amendment will also be available in the lobby of the San Marcos Public Library and San Marcos City Hall.

Previously, The city was awarded $33,794,000 in HUD CDBG-DR funds to address the impact of the 2015 floods. Later in 2016, the CDBG-DR Action Plan was adopted, describing the projects that would be accomplished using the funding.

The Proposed Amendment 12 would accomplish the following:

For Infrastructure Projects: Move $2,075,000 from Midtown/Aquarena Springs Project to Blanco Gardens Project.

Construction bids were received for the Blanco Gardens Project and were over the budgeted amount. The city said it's been determined that a majority of Midtown/Aquarena Springs Project construction is to be paid for with funds outside of CDBG-Disaster Recovery and therefore the budget from Midtown shall be moved to Blanco Gardens to reflect anticipated costs.

For Housing Projects: Add the following as approved activities for housing projects: New Construction, Demolition, Clearance, Temporary Relocation. This has no impact on the budget.

Written comments should include the sender’s full name and physical address. Comments may also be sent electronically to CDBG@sanmarcostx.gov or by mail to: City of San Marcos, Attention: CDBG Office, 630 E. Hopkins St, San Marcos, TX, 78666.

City council will hold a public hearing on Jan. 18, 2022 to accept citizen comments on the proposed amendment. The hearing will be a hybrid meeting with in person and virtual options.

Citizens that are interested are invited to attend in person or watch the public hearing online at sanmarcostx.gov/videos. Written comments, requests for participation and individuals interested in speaking during the public hearing must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8090 prior to 12:00 p.m. the day of the meeting.

A number to join by phone or a link to join by a mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer will be provided for participation. Citizens who cannot participate in the public hearing but wish to comment may email written comments to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov.