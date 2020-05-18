Commercial scooter ban on council docket

The San Marcos City Council is set to vote on an ordinance outlawing commercial scooters from San Marcos' streets during its regular meeting Tuesday.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras wrote in a memo that the primary purpose of the resolution is, “to protect the public health, welfare and safety.”

After months of discussion and revision, the ordinance would prohibit commercial scooter companies from placing motor-assisted scooters on public property, streets and sidewalks. Residents would also be prohibited from using them.

Enforcement of the ban will be held up by fines up to $2,000 for commercial scooter companies violating the ordinance and fines up to $50 for residents using them. There is also a $50 per day fee for each scooter impounded.

Personal scooter ownership and motor-assisted scooters are still allowed by the ordinance, and it will continue to allow for current and future city-approved pilot programs as well.

The ordinance has included amendments from several council members.

In other business, city council will receive the FY2021- FY2030 Capital Improvement Plan which goes over long range planning for capital projects and identifies funding options for the next 3 to 10 years.

Council is also considering a contract with OpenGov, Inc. to make years of financial data accessible to citizens and staff through an online portal; the contract is worth $60,000.

There are several public hearings set on the agenda including Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) amendments for coronavirus related funds and adding a review period for the Citizen Participation Plan to include a review of the COVID-19 response.