Commissioner Jones honored with 2022 Road Hand Award

Commissioner Mark Jones’s time on Hays County Commissioners Court may be drawing to a close, but his legacy won’t be forgotten.

“There’ll be a day when we walk out of the building for the last time — could be on our terms, could be on somebody else’s, we don’t know,” Commissioner Lon Shell (Pct. 3) said. “But we want to think positively about what we’ve done, and Mr. Jones is going to do that today.”

Shell was one of several colleagues and community members who commended Jones for his 12 years of service to Precinct 2 of Hays County during Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting. Jones was first elected to serve on the court in 2008, and his current term expires in January 2023.

Sitting Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, who defended his seat against Jones in the Nov. 8 election, called Jones a “kind, community-oriented person” and addressed the elephant in the room.

“[With] all the negativity that the media was fed [and] our community was given during our campaign, I sincerely believe that wasn’t your doing,” he said. “I think you are too good for that. I think you are a hell of a nice guy, I think you’re a wonderful family man and a wonderful person, and I refuse to believe that all that anger and hatred and division that was spewed out over our community ha[s] anything to do with you.”

Jones was also given the floor to reflect on his service to Hays County.

“I’ve always been real careful when I say when we’re talking about accomplishments,” Jones said. “I’m trying not to say I did this. We did this, because I can’t do anything without the support of at least two of these people on the dais. The support I’ve got from my fellow Commissioners has been outstanding. I can’t thank you enough.”

Jones took the opportunity to thank his colleagues, staff, family, and “Most of all, God.”

“The 12 years I’ve been a commissioner have been the best 12 years of my career professionally, and it’s because God has blessed me and guided me through these 12 years,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without that guidance.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Jones became the latest recipient of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2022 Road Hand Award.

The award, presented to Jones by TxDOT’s Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson, recognizes Jones for more than a decade of work promoting multimodal transportation in Hays County.

“[Jones] has helped lead the fastest growing county in the state of Texas through a decade of incredible industrial and residential growth,” Ferguson said. “He’s developed public and private partnerships that have brought hundreds of millions of dollars in transportation improvements in Hays County.”

The Road Hand Award was created by TxDOT State Highway Engineer Luther DeBerry in 1973 and is the agency’s highest tribute to citizens that give time to transportation projects in their areas, according to Ferguson.

Specific contributions made by Jones include overseeing the completion of TxDOT’s $148 Pass-Through Financing Program and helping secure $59 million in road bond programs to facilitate strategic improvements on I-35 and FM 1626. Jones has also served as an Executive Committee member of the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Board (TPB) since 2018.

The Executive Committee issues recommendations on transportation planning issues, projects, and processes to the TPB.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved Contract Amendment #3 to the county’s Professional Services Agreement with Doucet & Associates, Inc.

The amendment increases the compensation cap from $758,000 to $858,000 for the Darden Hill Road at Sawyer Ranch Roundabout project, utilizing a discretionary exemption pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Ch. 262.024(a)(4).

Increasing the compensation cap will allow for the execution of Supplemental #5 to Work Authorization #1 which authorizes support efforts towards two condemnation hearings, modification to plans, additional survey services for the subpoena, and additional bid phase services.

The commissioners also voted to authorize the county judge to execute a Remote Marriage Licensing Contract with GovOS for the County Clerk’s Office, and approved American Rescue Plan Act grant agreements with the following entities: Maxwell Special Utility District, Friends of the Pound House, Wimberley EMS, and Hays County Food Bank to offset financial losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.