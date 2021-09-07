Commissioners approve grant submission to study areas with little broadband access

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved the submission of a grant application to the St. David's Foundation by Connected Nation. If awarded funds by the grant, Connected Nation would participate in research and create maps that highlight the areas in Hays County that have little or inefficient broadband access.

The overall cost for the county-wide project would be about $90,000, a total that the grant funds would be able to cover.

Tuesday’s meeting began with several proclamations adopted by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

The court adopted a proclamation that recognized Texas State University during National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, which takes place from Sept. 13-19, 2021. The court also adopted a proclamation that has declared September 2021 as Hunger Action Month in Hays County.

“We just thank the community and the commissioners court and our local municipalities and civic organizations for continued support,” said Jamie Lee Case, President of the Hays County Food Bank. “We look forward to continuing to serve those in need in Hays County.”

The final proclamation adopted by the court was recognizing Diez y Seis de Septiembre, celebrating Mexico's Independence against Spain in 1821. The proclamation recognizes the period in which Hays County was a part of Mexico in 1821. The proclamation also celebrates Independence Day and recognizes those who had a part in that historical period.

“This spot where we’re standing right now was once Mexico,” said Anita Collins, founding member of the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community. “Everybody knows Cinco De Mayo, but not very many people know Diez y Seis, so we thought it was important to bring it to your attention.”

In regards to tax bonds, Hays County Financial Advisor Dan Wegmiller gave a presentation concerning the recent sale of the Hays County limited tax bonds 2021 series and limited tax refunding bonds taxable series 2021.

“The ratings were affirmed from Fitch and S&P at AA, which I note on page three that your two notches away from the highest rating possible,” Wegmiller said.

The rating comes from the financial performance, debt levels, economy and management of the county.

There is a 2.228% interest rate and there has been a refund of $47.7 million of existing bonds ranging from 2012 to 2015 issues that carried interest rates of 3.125%. Altogether, $7.5 million in interest rate reduction of existing debt.

During the meeting, there was much discussion surrounding the allocation of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. One issue presented was the topic of personnel to assist in awarding the funds.

“This would just be an open call for any proposals out there to help with the management of this funding,” said Commissioner Walt Smith.

Another heavily discussed issue regarding the ARP funds was the approval of the funding for certain county projects.

“I am very adamant about wanting to ensure that we do it, we spend that money in the right way,” Smith said.

Ultimately, Smith encouraged the rest of the court and those in attendance to express any concerns and questions regarding ARP funds to the Hays County Auditor's Office.

To watch the meeting in its entirety, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.