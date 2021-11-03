Commissioners approve needs assessment funding

The Hays County Commissioners Court voted in favor of funding a needs assessment for a mental health facility following a workshop held during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

A needs assessment road map and funding for a mental health facility for Hays County was discussed during Tuesday’s workshop

Before the discussion began, several written comments were read in support of the item, including one from San Marcos City Councilmember Melissa Derrick.

“This would really take some pressure off our existing social services, SMPD and CHRISTUS-Santa Rosa as well. I appreciate your leadership regarding this effort,” Derrick said.

Several organizations around the city and county were present to show their support and provide input regarding the item. The goal for the county is to have a facility for mental health care, education and research that includes a judicial court and a military veterans wing.

Charles Campise, board member of the Texas Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, who has previously presented to the court spoke of the significance of a mental health hospital.

“Research by psychologists and other experts in other fields has led the leadership in our country and people who have a lot of say-so to come to the conclusion that, to care for people who have physical disabilities we must also care for their mental health, vice versa,” Campise said. “People who have failing health, we must care as well for their mental health.”

Tod Citron, CEO and Landon Sturdivant, Deputy CEO of Texas Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities and Andrea Richardson, Executive Director of Bluebonnet Trails Community joined the discussion virtually.

With the hopes of creating a V.A. wing for the facility, Army Colonel Jack Pryor went on to shed light on the biggest needs for veterans.

“The two biggest needs that I found were in the area of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury,” Pryor said. “Now I also like to point out that about 33 to 35% of veterans are people who need help in these areas. The rest of them, they have some speed bumps, may have some potholes, some tripwires but they do just fine, but the other population needs help.”

Pryors went on to explain what veterans experience after coming home, how mental health issues can impact their lives and how a mental health facility would benefit them. Anita Collins from the Office of the County Judge closed out the public comments by further explaining the significance of a mental health facility and the need for a comprehensive study that focuses on mental health needs.

After much discussion, the court ultimately and unanimously voted in favor of funding a needs assessment for a mental health facility. For this project, the next step involves developing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find who would be the best candidate to conduct the assessment.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.