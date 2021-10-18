Commissioners to authorize grant acceptances

During Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, the court will adopt a proclamation to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the local non-profit organization, Nosotros La Gente, which provides assistance to families in need and promotes equality and justice to all citizens.

There will also be a presentation given by Charlie Campise regarding the October 2021 Hill Country Mental Health Development Disabilities Board meeting.

During the meeting, the court will authorize the acceptance of a grant award from the Office of the Governor, Homeland Security Grant Division.

The $10,000 grant will be awarded to Hays County HazMat Monitor Maintenance. The court initially authorized the submission of the grant application in January 2021.

The funding will be used to provide annual maintenance of the HazMat Team monitors to increase the life of the specialized equipment and allow the team to respond to an incident with sustainable equipment.

Commissioners will also seek to authorize a grant from the Office of Justice Assistance to provide financial assistance in the purchase of bulletproof vests for the county law enforcement officers.

The $5,479.58 grant funds will come from the Office of Justice Program and ​​Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership along with a 50% match to the County. Hays County has been awarded $5,479.58, making the required 50% match $2,739.79.

Three other grants will be authorized from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division with the first totaling $39,505.49. This grant will go towards the Victim Assistance program for the Hays County Victim Assistance Coordinator.

Funding will be used for personnel to provide services and assistance directly to victims of crime to speed their recovery and aid them through the criminal justice process.

The second grant will be also allocated to the Victim Assistance Program with the $40,979.92 going towards the Family Justice Center.

The third grant from the Criminal Justice Division will serve as a grant renewal for the Hays County Mental Health Crisis Intervention in the amount of $57,374.31.

Grant money will provide continued funding for a certified mental health professional position within the Sheriff's Office that would assess and provide resources to those who are experiencing a crisis.

The final grant up for authorization from the commissioners will be a $28,989 award from the U.S. Department of Justice and Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program.

Hays County and The City of San Marcos will enter into an interlocal agreement which will be provided at a later date. Hays County will keep $10,120 in funding and The City of San Marcos will receive $18,869 in funding.

The City of San Marcos plans to use its funds for the purchase of forensic equipment for the San Marcos Police Department, Criminal Investigations Unit. Hays County plans to use the funding to purchase twelve full vests as well as a portion of a thirteenth full vest. There is a request for the county to provide the remaining $229 to purchase the thirteenth vest.

There will also be discussion and possible action to authorize the Hays County Health Department to provide flu vaccines to county employees and their eligible dependents enrolled in the county health plan.

Commissioners will have the opportunity to provide input regarding projects they would like to have considered for the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Distribution of the ARPA funds administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Discussion and possible action to authorize an interlocal agreement for access to drill and complete a groundwater monitor well and to conduct groundwater monitoring between Hays County and Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District (BSEACD) will take place during the meeting.

According to the agreement, BSEACD will install a monitoring well on property upgradient of Jacob's Well. This will provide a better understanding of the availability of groundwater within Hays County and the region and will provide data for management of the groundwater resources.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.