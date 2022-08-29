Commissioners to consider 1,005-acre land improvements

La Cima is on the Commissioners’ docket this week.

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss and take possible action on the creation of two public improvement districts (“La Cima North and La Cima South Districts”) for approximately 1,005 acres of land during Tuesday’s meeting.

Frost Bank Vice President Robert Wynn and Lazy Oaks Ranch GP, LLC Manager Bryan Lee filed two separate petitions back in April, requesting Hays County approval for the improvements.

Proposed improvements include parks and open space; construction of ancillary structures, including trails, pavilions, community facilities and swimming pools; acquisition, construction, and improvement of water, wastewater, and drainage facilities; and streets, roadways, rights-of-way and related facilities.

The total cost of La Cima North District (684.476 acres) and La Cima South District (320.64 acres) improvements is estimated at $100,000,000. Both petitions clarified that Hays County would only be responsible for ongoing maintenance and not financing the improvements.

La Cima is a 2,400-acre master planned community located at the intersection of Wonder World Drive and Old RR 12.

In other business, commissioners will discuss making modifications to Exhibit A of the collective bargaining agreement between Hays County and Hays County Law Enforcement Association (HCLEA).

The collective bargaining agreement was signed back in 2020, according to the agenda packet. Both parties agreed to update the payment plan at the midterm point of Fiscal Years 2020-24.

Commissioners will also deliberate over an appointment recommendation at their regular Tuesday meeting.

Hays County Juvenile Transitional Coordinator Wayne Thompson was recommended for Hays County Representative of the Board of Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas, according to the agenda packet.

Commissioners received the recommendation from Community Action, Inc. Executive Director Carole Belver.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.