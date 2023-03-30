Commissioners Court approves Pet Resource Center contract

The Hays County Commissioners Court recently approved a professional service agreement with Austin Pets Alive! as project coordinator for the new Pet Resource Center that is under development. According to county officials, APA! will aid in the overall creation and development, as well as operate and manage center, including its field services and a proposed veterinary clinic.

The planning phase for this facility is set to begin April 3 and is expected to take a year, during which time the county will seek recommendations for possible locations, as well as drafting a budget, and polices for the operations here in the county.

For its part, Austin Pets Alive! is expected to research land options and guide the county as it searches for an appropriate location for center, one that will provide both accessibility and be centrally located to serve the greatest number of people and pets.

The organization is also scheduled to be responsible for developing what the county calls a high-level plan and budget for the operation and management of the center and the clinic.

Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!, and founder of the Human Animal Support Services and Emancipet Spay/Neuter Services, said, “Hays County is leading the way for the entire country on a new way of serving the families in their jurisdiction. We know that pets are family to 90 percent of Americans and to see a government recognize that, and act upon it, is innovative and inspiring.”

Sharri Boyett, who serves as Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra’s animal advocate advisor, is working closely with with the county to bring this agreement into fruition, officials said.

“This Pet Resource Center will provide services to keep pets in their homes as an alternative to owner surrender,” she said. “We will lead Hays County toward reforms in the ways we care for homeless animals, emphasizing animal protection and lifesaving goals.”

In anticipation of the work ahead including the undertaking of major animal-related programs in Hays County, APA! will plan safety net, pet retention assistance, lost pet reunification assistance and adoption and holding services for dogs and social cats in the cases where no other alternatives may be identified.

Community cats or cats that have potential for eventual release in the county will have the potential to enter a Pet Resource Center where sterilization and vaccination only may be offered through trap/neuter/return (TNR) or shelter/ neuter/return (SNR) programs.

It is expected that after a comprehensive capital campaign and fundraising initiative, the completion of the Pet Resource Center will take place over a three-year span.