Commissioners court to make final changes to Hays County budget

Tuesday’s regular commissioners court meeting will begin with several proclamations from the Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

The first proclamation will declare Oct.1, 2021, as National Manufacturing Day. With Sept. 17, 2021, marking the 234th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention, the second proclamation will declare Sept. 17-23, 2021 as Constitution Week.

October 2021 will be declared as CAPCOG Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The final proclamation will recognize Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions made by the Indigenous and Tejano first families of Hays County.

During the meeting, there will also be discussion and possible action taken to approve Joint Election Agreements for entities that are contracting with Hays County Elections for the Nov. 2, 2021 general election.

The jurisdictions entering into an election contract with the Hays County Elections Administrator include the City of San Marcos, the City of Austin, the City of Buda, the City of Kyle, the City of Woodcreek, Wimberley ISD and Comal ISD.

The council will also discuss and take possible action towards abating, rescinding and/or modifying the enforcement of the Hays County Fire Code.

The fiscal year (FY) 2022 salaries and allowances for Hays County Elected Officials will be up for discussion along with the ratification of the property tax increase. If adopted, the revenue from property taxes would be a .63% increase from last year’s budget.

There will be consideration and possible action to approve an order adopting the tax rate for FY 2022 and levy the taxes.

In regards to redistricting, there will be a presentation about the initial assessment of Hays County for purposes of redistricting evaluation.

There will also be discussion and possible action to adopt the findings of fact regarding the political boundaries of Hays County and an order for the redistricting of the political boundaries.

The presentation and initial assessment will be given by a representative from Allison, Bass, Magee, who will also provide direction on the next steps to take.

At 1 p.m. the court will hold a final public hearing regarding the fiscal year 2022 Hays County proposed budget. After the final changes are made, the court will adopt the budget.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.