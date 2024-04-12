Commissioners Court Recognizes the Alba Ranch Historical Marker

The Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing the historical significance of the Alba Ranch in Dripping Springs, while the Texas Historical Commission has recognized the Alba Ranch as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker through the Undertold Program. The historical marker honors the Alba Ranch as an important and educational part of local Dripping Springs history.

The THC provided funding for the Alba Ranch historical marker through its Undertold Stories Program, which funds applications for undertold stories from counties throughout the state. The program began in 2006 to fund markers to address historical gaps, promote diversity of topics and document significant undertold or untold stories. The application for Alba Ranch was submitted in 2018 and in 2021 it was selected as one of fifteen state-wide undertold markers for funding that year.

Judge Becerra thanked Gina Alba Rogers who accepted the proclamation, “I am thankful for this story and all the undertold stories that bring us together as a community. I’d like to especially thank Gina for continuing to seek out these untold stories because every family has a unique story to tell.”

Gina Alba-Rogers honored her relatives, Margaret, Felipe, and Santos Alba who contributed their recollections to the narrative of the Alba Ranch Historical Marker, but passed away before the marker was completed. Margaret Alba (1917-2023) recalled her grandfather, Victoriano. She attended Southwest Texas Teachers College and completed her Master of Teaching at the University of Texas. Margaret’s brother, Felipe Alba (19312021) served as a Sergeant in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Santos Alba (19412022) attended Dripping Springs schools, served in the United States Army, and was elected as the first Hispanic to serve as a Dripping Springs City Council member for more than twenty-five years.

The Alba Ranch is now known as The Stone House Ranch and is owned by C. Craig Carlton. A dedication ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of the historical marker will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at The Stone House Ranch, 2750 McGregor Lane, Dripping Springs.