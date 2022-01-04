Commissioners court recognizes MLK Day, approves grant application

A proclamation was passed by the Hays County Commissioners Court to declare Jan. 17, 2022, as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day during its Tuesday meeting.

According to the proclamation, “The purpose of this holiday is to encourage all Americans to fulfill Martin Luther King’s vision of freedom, equality, and opportunity for all people.”

Along with the proclamation, the Dunbar Heritage Association will be hosting a three-day MLK Day celebration, from January 15-17. This event will honor the 20th anniversary of hosting the celebration and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday.

“This will be the Dunbar Heritage Association’s 20th year of hosting the celebration in the city of San Marcos and in the county so we appreciate you and for Debbie Ingalsbe for supporting the proclamation for over 20 years at this point,” said Pastor Jonafa Banbury.

For event registration and additional details, visit www.dhasmtx.com.

The commissioners also went on to approve the submission of a grant application and execution of a commitment of funds letter to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

The grant will be submitted to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program through the Texas Department of Emergency Management. The grant application is to expand the Flood Warning system by adding equipment to eight more low water crossings across Hays County.

Each location will have one master pole and two flasher poles. These are turn-key systems and they include database, mapping and alarming notification setup.

The court also approved of a resolution of the Hays County Commissioners Court supporting the order to approve online education for county commissioners.

The Legislature approved an amendment to the local government code to allow commissioners to do online courses to obtain their required 16 hours of continuing education every 12-month period.

“In the event, you know, we come down to the wire and need some additional hours to get our 16 hours that year, we can do some online and be able to get credit for it,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Gonzales-Ingalsbe.

To view the complete agenda and meeting visit, hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.