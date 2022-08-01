Commissioners to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Hays County Commissioners Court will receive two presentations and hold a discussion regarding use of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The court will receive presentations regarding the use of ARPA funds for the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and the San Marcos Hays County EMS. The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to award ARPA funds to United Way for Greater Austin for cancer screening.

The court is set to receive a presentation regarding a grant agreement between Hays County and HCWC not to exceed $644,000 from funds received by the county from the ARP State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. According to presentation documents, funds may be used by HCWC for normal operating working capital uses, which includes day-to-day operations such as payroll, rent, inventory, utilities and interest on loans.

The commissioners will also hear a presentation about a grant agreement between Hays County and San Marcos Hays County EMS not to exceed $796,795 from funds received by the county from the ARP State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Granting funds may be used by San Marcos Hays County EMS for normal operating working capital uses.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to authorize the county judge to execute a Hays County Social Service Funding Agreement with United Way for Greater Austin regarding the use APRA funds for cancer screening and treatment for individuals living at or below 250% of the federal poverty level and are uninsured and not eligible for other resources. Funds requested are $1,187,219.

In other business, the commissioners discuss and take possible action to authorize the county’s Office of Emergency Services HazMat Division to purchase a Sensit HXG-3P LEL Meter with a pump, which is an instrument used for detecting and finding the source of gas leaks. According to the court’s agenda, the SENSIT HXG-3 measures for combustible gases such as propane, natural gas, pentane and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The amount requested is $1,047.86

The commissioners will discuss and take possible action to authorize the county’s Juvenile Detention Center to hire a licensed mental health counselor. The current position has been vacant since September 2021 and is one of three vacancies for a licensed mental health counselor at the juvenile center.

A discussion and possible action is set to be taken regarding the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget, including a presentation of the budget office’s recommended budget and selection of dates for budget workshops.

The commissioners are set to make several proclamations during Tuesday’s meeting. The court will adopt a proclamation commemorating the 175th anniversary of the First United Methodist Church of San Marcos. The commissioners will also declare August 2022 as National Immunization Awareness Month and declare Aug. 14, 2022 as Jimmy and Linda Parker Day.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.