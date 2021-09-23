Commissioners finalize county budget

The Hays County Commissioners Court finalized the fiscal year (FY) 2022 county budget during Tuesday's meeting.

Before the finalization, several county departments had the opportunity to present and speak with the court in order to address their various needs for funding their facilities, projects and resources.

In regard to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, a presentation was given to encourage some of the budget funding to go toward the creation of a Centralized Regional Animal Shelter.

“When speaking to many of the volunteers and staff at the municipalities, they made it clear that they want to emphasize that yes, another shelter will make a difference but not to overlook the other programs that go with running a shelter, to make that shelter successful,” said Hunter Schuler of Texas State University.

Anita Collins, Executive Assistant in the Office of Hays County Judge, gave a presentation in support of a mental health hospital with a dedicated Veterans wing.

“The ultimate goal is to design, plan and implement an integrated mental health system that will effectively and efficiently meet the mental health needs of the changing and growing Hays County community,” Collins said.

The court also spoke with Hays County Treasurer Britany Bolton Richey to further discuss the salaries of county employees.

With the help of additional funding, an additional 1% was added to the total percentage of county salary increases. Previously, salary raises were based on 2% cost of living adjustments (COLA) and 2% merit-based. The court voted to change the percentage to 5% merit

Previously, the Hays County Salary Grievance Committee met and considered the salaries of the county constables and sheriff.

“We need to make sure that if we approve what we have proposed, that there is adequate merit to allow our supervisors to take care of some of those issues within their departments,” Commissioner Lon Shell said.

Following the community presentations, the court sought to tie up any loose ends regarding the budget by extensively going over the expenses from the county departments and projects related to the total budget which was initially presented by County Judge Ruben Becerra totaling $292,901,584. The final budget total was not explicitly stated during the final approval.

The tax rate set at $0.3867 cents was approved by the court along with $0.2383 cent for general maintenance and operations, $0.1246 cents general debt and $0.238 cents for road and bridge maintenance and operations.

To view the full budget meeting and commissioners court agenda, visit hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.