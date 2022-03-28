Commissioners host workshop on county compensation

The Hays County Commissioners Court will hold a workshop to review county compensation practices and have a discussion related to the approaches going forward.

The discussion will include employee and elected official compensation history and philosophy to accompany RFP requests for a salary study. Discussion of this item will also include goals of the salary study as conducted by the Human Resources Department as well as current salary administration practices.

During the meeting, the commissioners are also expected to adopt a proclamation recognizing Lights Out Hays County Months to the Hays County Friends of the Night Sky.

The county is set to work with the Hays County Friends of the Night Sky, whose mission is to raise awareness of light pollution and as well as educate and promote smart lighting design and improve visibility.

According to the proclamation, March through June 15, 2022, and Aug. 15 through Nov. 2022 will be considered ​​“Lights Out Hays County” months.

A presentation will also be given by the Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley, and Hays County staff on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

Last week, Crumley reported that as of Thursday, March 19 the program has paid out a total of $1,943,676 in funding.

The court is also set to hold a discussion to accept the Fiscal Year 2021 Hays County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, audited by ABIP, PC Certified Public Accountants.

The commissioners will also review and approve a preliminary Hays County budget calendar for the Fiscal Year 2023.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.