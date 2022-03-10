Commissioners receive ERA Program update

The Hays County Commissioners Court received updates related to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) from Director of Countywide Operations Tammy Crumley during Tuesday’s meeting

As of Monday, March 7, $1.5 million has been distributed through the program, according to Crumley. As of Tuesday, there were 358 open tickets with 200 of those in need of citizen responses. Sixty-five of the tickets are under auditors review and 91 under caseworker review.

“We have the new program manager team coming in tomorrow [Wednesday] for training to meet the staff and to take over the program,” Crumley said.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Crumley touched on the program manager and staff’s office potentially being moved for easy community access.

“I’ll just say it for the viewing public, we’re all in on helping to support a different location for an office so that the community can get to, in and out of easily,” Becerra said.

Crumley went on to mention that a full-time staff position is still available and that she would be coming back to court to request that another position be converted to a full-time, regular position.

In the course of the meeting, the court also held a presentation of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Hays County Auditor's Office and the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement to the Hays County Auditor.

Kimberli Andrews, Paula Crawford, Donna Murray, Pat Wiley, Stephanie Hunt and Vickie Dorsett from the Auditor’s Office were recognized during the presentation. These awards were given in recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

In other business, the commissioners also approved of the polling locations for the May 7, 2022, Constitutional Amendment election.

The San Marcos poll locations include:

Early Voting:

Broadway (1) - 401 Broadway St. #A

Hays County Government Center (3) - 712 South Stagecoach Trail

Texas State University, LBJ Student Center (1) - 601 University Dr.

Election Day:

Broadway (1) - 401 Broadway St. #A

Hays County Government Center (3) - 712 South Stagecoach Trail

Texas State University, LBJ Student Center (1) - 601 University Dr.

Dunbar Center (1) - 801 Martin Luther King Dr.

San Marcos Housing Authority/ C.M. Allen Homes (1) - 820 Sturgeon Dr.

Stone Brook Living Center (3) - 300 South Stagecoach Trail

Hays County Yarrington Transportation (1) - 2171 Yarrington Road

Along with those locations, 11 more throughout the county will serve the area for early voting and election day.

The court also declared Mar 11, 2022 as Rosalinda Moreno Day in Hays County with a proclamation recognizing Moreno for her contributions and career with Gary Job Corps Center.

The proclamation states, “Although Ms. Moreno will continue with what gives her the greatest fulfillment, service to others in Hays County, her talents and contributions to the Gary Job Corps Center will be sorely missed when she retires on March 11, 2022.”

Lorraine Lane, Executive Center Director of the Gary Job Corps Center also spoke of Moreno’s dedication and commitment during her time with the center.

“I have been privileged to work with Mrs. Moreno for 3 years, but when I tell you the wealth of information that she has and has provided for me to be successful in my job is greatly appreciated,” Lane said.

Visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video to watch the full meeting.