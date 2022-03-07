Commissioners to receive updates on ERA program

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive yet another update from the Director of Countywide Operations and county staff on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

During their previous meeting, the commissioners awarded a contract to Ardurra Group, Inc. to serve as the program manager.

During the meeting, the court is also expected to accept the final version of the agreement for Grant Management and Program Management Services for the ERAP.

For applications, eligibility standards and additional information and updates on the ERAP, visit https://hayscountytx.com/emergency-rental-assistance-program/.

In other business, the court is set to adopt a proclamation declaring March 24, 2022, as World TB Day for Hays County.

According to the proclamation, “The State of Texas and Hays County Local Health Department are united to support the individuals, families and communities affected by TB, and renew our commitment to preventing the spread of TB by public awareness and continuing our preventative efforts.”

There will also be a presentation of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Hays County Auditor’s Office. and the Award of Financial Reporting Achievement to the Hays County Auditor from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

The Certificate of Achievement from the GFOA is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and serves to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles.

A proclamation to recognize Rosalinda Moreno, a Gary Job Corps employee, on her service to the community will also be adopted by the court.

A part of the proclamation states, “Ms. Moreno is an asset to the Gary Job Corps Community with her dedication to the students, allegiance to the Center’s mission, and being consistently available to assist the Center’s needs.”

The commissioners will also receive an update on the February Report of the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disability Meeting by Charles Campise.

There will also be a discussion surrounding the approval polling locations for the May 7, 2022, Constitutional Amendment election.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.